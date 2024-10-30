Massive fire at Noida banquet hall kills 1, building collapses
A massive fire engulfed the Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall in Noida Sector 74, Uttar Pradesh, early on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 3:00am when the venue was undergoing renovation work. An electrician identified as Parminder tragically lost his life in the blaze. The fire caused extensive structural damage to the primarily wooden building, leading to its eventual collapse.
Firefighters respond promptly, building continues to smolder
Confirming the news, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said they were informed about the fire at around 3:30am. "A total of 15 fire tenders reached here... Fire has been brought under control," Singh said. At the time of the incident, six to seven people were inside the banquet hall, including carpenters and pantry staff. A quick-thinking pantry worker noticed the fire and alerted others, enabling a swift evacuation, Times Now reported.
Several people present during fire, cause remains unknown
The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation, Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said. One carpenter told Times Now about his personal losses due to the fire: "We have lost everything... I have lost my Aadhaar card, license and money." Fifteen fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the fire.