Summarize Simplifying... In short A massive fire broke out in a Noida banquet hall around 3:30am, leading to one fatality and the collapse of the building.

Quick action by a pantry worker allowed for a swift evacuation of the six to seven people inside at the time, including carpenters and pantry staff.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with personal losses reported by those present. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place around 3:00am

Massive fire at Noida banquet hall kills 1, building collapses

By Chanshimla Varah 11:09 am Oct 30, 202411:09 am

What's the story A massive fire engulfed the Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall in Noida Sector 74, Uttar Pradesh, early on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 3:00am when the venue was undergoing renovation work. An electrician identified as Parminder tragically lost his life in the blaze. The fire caused extensive structural damage to the primarily wooden building, leading to its eventual collapse.

Rescue efforts

Firefighters respond promptly, building continues to smolder

Confirming the news, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said they were informed about the fire at around 3:30am. "A total of 15 fire tenders reached here... Fire has been brought under control," Singh said. At the time of the incident, six to seven people were inside the banquet hall, including carpenters and pantry staff. A quick-thinking pantry worker noticed the fire and alerted others, enabling a swift evacuation, Times Now reported.

Investigation underway

Several people present during fire, cause remains unknown

The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation, Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said. One carpenter told Times Now about his personal losses due to the fire: "We have lost everything... I have lost my Aadhaar card, license and money." Fifteen fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Twitter Post

Fire at banquet hall