Summarize Simplifying... In short Heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru led to severe traffic jams, causing many commuters, including tech workers, to abandon their cars and walk home.

The situation highlighted the city's need for improved drainage and traffic management during the rainy season.

The government had previously advised remote work and closed schools due to the weather warnings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The downpour caused waterlogging

Video: Stranded in traffic, Bengaluru techies abandon cars, walk home

By Chanshimla Varah 02:39 pm Oct 24, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening resulted in massive traffic snarls, especially in the Electronics City region. The downpour caused waterlogging, leading local traffic police to shut one side of the Electronics City flyover. This resulted in a massive traffic jam on Hosur Road which lasted over two hours. Due to the standstill, commuters were forced to leave their vehicles and walk home.

Online outrage

Social media users express frustration over traffic chaos

Many commuters took to social media to vent their frustration. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Completely jammed for the past 1.5 hours on the #electroniccity flyover. I must have reached my home now which is 30kms away. Logged out at 5:20 and we are still stuck!" Another wrote, "Motorists are advised to find alternative routes or delay their trips until the situation improves. This incident highlights the city's need for better drainage and traffic management during the monsoon."

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Infrastructure issues

Bengaluru's infrastructure struggles amidst monsoon season

The government had earlier advised private companies to let employees work from home and ordered schools shut after a yellow alert for rain was issued for October 23. The city had already been battered by heavy rains for four days. On Tuesday, the overnight rainstorm broke records for the most rain in 24 hours in the preceding few decades.