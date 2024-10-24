Summarize Simplifying... In short Seven people, including a doctor and six laborers, were killed in a terror attack on a tunnel construction site in Kashmir.

The attack, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group The Resistance Front, occurred as workers returned to their camp.

The terrorists had their faces covered during the attack

Gagangir attack: CCTV footage of terrorists with weapons emerges

By Chanshimla Varah 12:45 pm Oct 24, 202412:45 pm

What's the story The first CCTV footage of the recent terror attack at a workers' camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district has surfaced. The footage shows two bearded terrorists wearing shawls and Pheran, wielding M4 carbines and AK-47s. Despite a date stamp of "January 27" (probably due to a technical glitch), the footage gives a clear view of the attackers' faces, the Indian Express reported. The footage, however, contradicts the claims of survivors that the terrorists had their faces covered.

Casualties

Seven killed in attack on Kashmir workers' camp

The attack left seven people dead, including a doctor and six laborers. The deceased were identified as Dr. Shahnawaz Dar, Faheem Nasir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh. The terrorists attacked the tunnel construction site on Srinagar-Sonamarg highway as workers returned to their camp in the evening. Two laborers died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries later. Five others were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Responsibility claim

Terror group claims responsibility for Kashmir attack

The attack was claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-linked The Resistance Front (TRF). "We have repeatedly warned both local and non-locals through verbal communication an official statements, against involvement in illegal projects," the TRF said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that two foreign terrorists who likely infiltrated from North Kashmir's Bandipora area were involved in the attack. "According to initial investigation, two masked individuals—likely foreign terrorists—entered the mess hall of the company constructing the Z-Morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire," he stated.