SCBA adopted resolution condemning the changes

'Radical changes': Bar association upset over SC's blindfold-free 'Lady Justice'

What's the story The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has voiced its displeasure over the recent changes made to the Supreme Court's emblem and the "Lady Justice" statue. The SCBA adopted a resolution condemning the changes, which were allegedly made without consulting its members. Traditionally, Lady Justice is shown with a blindfold to represent impartiality. However, in the new statue at SC, this blindfold has been removed and sword replaced with a copy of the Constitution.

SCBA questions rationale behind statue modifications

The SCBA, headed by senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, said they were not consulted about these "radical changes." The association highlighted their position as equal stakeholders in justice administration and expressed bewilderment over the reasoning behind these changes. "We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes," the resolution reads.

Chief Justice's office explains statue changes

Sources from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's office earlier said the changes signify a departure from colonial symbols. "The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally," CJI Chandrachud said during the unveiling. The new Lady Justice statue now stands tall at the judges' library. The Supreme Court also introduced a new emblem and flag with the Ashoka Chakra, the Supreme Court building, and the Constitution. The insignia includes the phrase "Where there is Dharma, there is victory."

SCBA opposes museum plans, demands library and cafe

Along with the statue, the SCBA also opposed plans for a museum in the former judges' library. They had earlier demanded a cafe-cum-lounge for bar members, citing inadequacies of the current cafeteria. "Now a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library whereas we had demanded a Library, Cafe cum Lounge....We are concerned that despite our objection raised against the proposed Museum in the erstwhile Judges library, work has started for the museum," the resolution read.