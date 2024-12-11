Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bengaluru tech worker, Atul, committed suicide, leaving behind a note accusing his estranged wife and her family of harassment and extortion.

The note detailed false police complaints, demands for money, and pressure to invest in a family business.

The note detailed false police complaints, demands for money, and pressure to invest in a family business.

Amidst ongoing police investigations, Atul's father revealed his son's plea for live court hearings to expose the alleged misuse of the legal system.

Bengaluru techie suicide: FIR filed against wife, 3 others

By Chanshimla Varah 10:05 am Dec 11, 202410:05 am

What's the story An FIR has been lodged against four people, including the wife of a 34-year-old deputy general manager, Atul Subhash, of a private firm in Bengaluru who died by suicide. The complaint was filed by the deceased's brother, Bikas Kumar. It accuses Nikita Singhania (the deceased's wife), her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania of harassment, extortion, and corruption, ANI reported.

Accusations detailed

Separation and extortion allegations

The FIR was registered at Marathahalli police station under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and section 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint alleges that after their separation, the accused filed false cases against Atul demanding ₹3 crore for settlement. It also claims Nikita demanded ₹30 lakh to allow Subhash to visit his son. Bikas said his brother was mentally and physically harassed, leading to his suicide.

Harassment claims

Subhash's suicide note details harassment

Atul was found dead at his Marathahalli residence on December 9. A 24-page suicide note left behind detailed harassment by his wife and her relatives. The note accuses his wife of filing nine police complaints against him, including false murder charges related to her father's death. It also mentions demands for lavish gifts and money since early 2020 by his wife and her family and claims that he was pressured to invest in his brother-in-law's cloud kitchen business.

Judicial proceedings

Court hearings and alleged taunts

Atul's father said his son had to visit Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, several times for court hearings regarding these disputes. In one hearing, Nikita allegedly taunted him with "Tum bhi suicidekyu nahi kar lete (Why don't you commit suicide too)." The suicide note also spoke of demands for maintenance money using their son as leverage. Atul concluded his suicide note by pleading that all his case hearings should happen live.

Ongoing probe

Police investigation underway

"People....should know the terrible state of the legal system and the misuse of law these women are doing," he wrote. The couple married in 2019 after meeting on a matrimonial service, but they reportedly began encountering serious issues in 2021. After that, she left their Bengaluru house with their son, and her family allegedly began demanding significant sums of money from him. When these expectations were not granted, she filed many cases against Atul and his family.