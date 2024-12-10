Indian ecologist Madhav Gadgil named UN's 'Champion of the Earth'
Indian ecologist Madhav Gadgil has been named one of the six "Champions of the Earth" for 2024 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The annual award, launched in 2005, is the UN's highest environmental honor. It recognizes individuals and organizations at the forefront of efforts to protect our planet. So far, it has honored 122 laureates for their exceptional contributions to environmental leadership.
Gadgil's lifetime achievement in environmental conservation
Gadgil was awarded in the "lifetime achievement" category for his decades-long work in environmental research and community involvement. His over six-decade-long career has shaped public opinion and policy on the protection of natural resources. He is especially known for his work in India's Western Ghats, a region that is globally acknowledged for its rich biodiversity.
Gadgil's impact on environmental policy and conservation
Gadgil's work spans from major environmental impact assessments to grassroots conservation efforts. He first shot to fame as the chair of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel in 2011, which recommended declaring 75% of the Western Ghats as environmentally sensitive owing to its dense forests and endemic species. The recommendation sparked controversy and was subsequently revised by another panel.
Gadgil's optimism and satisfaction as a 'people's scientist'
Despite the obstacles, Gadgil is optimistic that the future will witness more progress in the field of environmental conservation. He said he was happy to be a "people's scientist," and that conservation efforts should be driven by the community. "I am very happy and satisfied," he said after learning about his award.
UNEP executive director praises 2024's environmental champions
Inger Andersen, the executive director of UNEP, lauded this year's champions for their efforts toward addressing global environmental challenges. She stressed that with appropriate policies and leadership, ecosystems can be restored. "The efforts of the 2024 Champions of the Earth stand tall as a reminder that...we can restore our ecosystems," she said in a statement.