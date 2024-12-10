Karnataka: Protests over Lingayat community's quota demand turn violent
Protests by the Lingayat Panchamasali community in Belagavi, Karnataka, turned violent on Tuesday as protesters demanded quotas. The agitation was led by Basavajaya Mrityunjay Swami ji. Protesters threatened to lay siege to the Vidhan Soudha if their demands weren't met, as the state Assembly's winter session began. The police lathi-charged when protesters tried breaching a security cordon and march toward the Vidhan Soudha.
Police detain opposition lawmakers amid escalating protests
Several opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers and Mrityunjay Swamiji were detained by the police, along with many supporters. Videos from the scene showed injured protesters being taken into custody. Government vehicles and those belonging to MLAs were damaged during the clash. The protests have ignited a political dispute between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka's Assembly.
Political dispute intensifies amid protests
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of BJP had a heated argument with Congress lawmakers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the Assembly on Monday. The argument led to multiple adjournments of the House. Round 2 of that confrontation would have been due today, but the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna meant that the House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for the former Congress and BJP stalwart.
BJP accuses Congress of using force against peaceful protesters
BJP spokesperson GS Prashanth slammed the Congress for using force against peaceful protesters. He accused the Congress of wanting to reinstate a four percent Muslim quota that was declared illegal by the BJP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured Lingayat Panchamasali leaders of assistance pending a report from the Backward Classes Commission. The winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha started amid protests from 11 organizations, over 65 groups registered to protest.
Farmers clash with police, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members detained
Farmers of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha clashed with police when they were denied entry to the Soudha premises. They tied a KSRTC bus driver to the steering wheel when they were being taken to their protest site. Pro-Maharashtrian outfit Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) members were detained for trying to hold unauthorized protests. MES activists assembled at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk without permission, prompting preventive action by Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin against illegal gatherings.