Eknath won't accept Maharashtra deputy CM's post: Sena tells BJP
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday said that Eknath Shinde will not take the Deputy Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insisted on Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM. Shinde had resigned as CM on Tuesday, tendering his resignation to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
Mahayuti coalition's victory and post-election dynamics
The Mahayuti coalition of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held on to power in Maharashtra, winning a whopping 230 of the 288 Assembly seats in the November 20 elections. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41. However, both BJP and NCP are pushing for their respective leaders to be on top.
Shinde's role in election victory and future prospects
Shirsat stressed that "the Assembly elections were fought in the name of Eknath Shinde" and demanded that he should return as CM. He said, "If the BJP fulfills our demand (to make Shinde the Chief Minister), a good message will go out to the people. Future elections will prove to be beneficial for us if Shinde is Chief Minister."
Shinde's central role suggestion dismissed by Shiv Sena
Union Minister Ram Athawale had suggested that Shinde could shift to a central role while Fadnavis continues to lead Maharashtra. However, this was rejected by Shirsat who said, "We do not take him (Athawale) seriously." He further advised Athawale to focus on central politics and leave Maharashtra's affairs to local leaders.
Final decision on Maharashtra's leadership rests with Modi, Shah
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar observed that it takes time to form a government, citing similar delays in Karnataka's government formation. He added that the final call lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Governor Radhakrishnan has requested Shinde to remain as caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.