UP bypolls: BJP flags burqa voters, SP reacts
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed concerns over verifying voter identity in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, especially for those wearing burqas. BJP leader Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi wrote to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, referring to past incidents of veiled women allegedly voting multiple times. He also claimed that "some men have worn burqa and tried to vote," highlighting the need for proper identity checks to avoid fake voting.
BJP leader calls for deployment of female officers at polls
Awasthi also stressed on deploying an adequate number of female police officers at polling stations to ensure fair and transparent voting. The suggestion comes as a response to the alleged attempts by some men to vote under the guise of burqa-clad women. The BJP leader believes proper checking by women cops could help curb such fraudulent activities during elections.
Samajwadi Party opposes police checking of voter IDs
Unlike the BJP, the Samajwadi Party has slammed cases of cops checking voter ID cards. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a video of two officers asking voters for identification and demanded action from the Election Commission. "If the Election Commission exists, it must come alive and ensure that cops do not check IDs," Yadav said in his post.
Kanpur police suspend officers following Yadav's post
After Yadav's post, the Kanpur police announced the suspension of the officers who were checking IDs. The state police function under the Election Commission's authority during elections. Yadav urged voters who were deterred by police actions to return and cast their votes, assuring them that "no irregularity will happen." He also advised voters to report any issues they encounter to poll officials or political party members.