Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent UP bypolls, BJP suggested deploying female officers at polling stations to prevent men from voting as burqa-clad women.

However, the Samajwadi Party opposed police checking voter IDs, leading to the suspension of officers doing so after a complaint by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav urged voters to report any irregularities and assured fair voting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:52 pm Nov 20, 202402:52 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed concerns over verifying voter identity in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, especially for those wearing burqas. BJP leader Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi wrote to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, referring to past incidents of veiled women allegedly voting multiple times. He also claimed that "some men have worn burqa and tried to vote," highlighting the need for proper identity checks to avoid fake voting.

Security measures

BJP leader calls for deployment of female officers at polls

Awasthi also stressed on deploying an adequate number of female police officers at polling stations to ensure fair and transparent voting. The suggestion comes as a response to the alleged attempts by some men to vote under the guise of burqa-clad women. The BJP leader believes proper checking by women cops could help curb such fraudulent activities during elections.

ID controversy

Samajwadi Party opposes police checking of voter IDs

Unlike the BJP, the Samajwadi Party has slammed cases of cops checking voter ID cards. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a video of two officers asking voters for identification and demanded action from the Election Commission. "If the Election Commission exists, it must come alive and ensure that cops do not check IDs," Yadav said in his post.

Officer suspension

Kanpur police suspend officers following Yadav's post

After Yadav's post, the Kanpur police announced the suspension of the officers who were checking IDs. The state police function under the Election Commission's authority during elections. Yadav urged voters who were deterred by police actions to return and cast their votes, assuring them that "no irregularity will happen." He also advised voters to report any issues they encounter to poll officials or political party members.