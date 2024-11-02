Summarize Simplifying... In short After Samajwadi Party candidate Naseem Solanki visited the Vankhandeshwar Temple, priests performed purification rituals in response to a Fatwa, which they deemed an insult to their deity.

The visit, criticized as a political move to attract Hindu voters, was also condemned by a BJP MLA who labeled it a stunt.

The visit occurred amidst the backdrop of the Sishamau Assembly seat bypolls, triggered by the disqualification of Naseem's husband, a former SP MLA, due to his involvement in a criminal case.

A fatwa was issued after the visit

Pujaris 'purify' Kanpur temple after Samajwadi Party candidate pays visit

By Chanshimla Varah 06:03 pm Nov 02, 202406:03 pm

What's the story A political storm has erupted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naseem Solanki visited the Vankhandeshwar Temple. Solanki, who is contesting the Sishamau Assembly seat bypolls, visited the temple and offered prayers on October 31, as part of her campaign. Her visit was criticized by Muslim religious leaders, resulting in a Fatwa issued by Mufti Shahbuddin Rizvi Barelvi.

Ritual response

Temple purification rituals performed in response to fatwa

In reaction to the Fatwa, pujaris at the Vankhandeshwar Temple conducted purification rituals. They sprinkled "gangajal" across the temple and washed the Shivalinga. While the temple authorities had no objection to Solanki's visit, they strongly opposed the Fatwa, terming it an "insult" to their deity. A temple priest said, "We are purifying the temple and Shivalinga as Muslim clerics objected to Naseem Solanki's visit...and called it unethical."

Political criticism

Temple visit criticized as political maneuver

The incident is viewed as an effort by Solanki to woo Hindu voters in a constituency with a sizable Hindu and Muslim population. The temple authorities slammed using religious visits for political purposes. "While we do not object to anyone's visit...we have a problem with people coming here to achieve their political goals, holding ill-will," added the priest.

Election backdrop

BJP MLA criticizes Solanki's temple visit

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Maithani slammed Solanki's visit as a political stunt by SP members. He said he was confident that his party would win the seat no matter what she did. The Sishamau Assembly seat bypolls were necessitated after Irfan Solanki, Naseem's husband and former SP MLA, was disqualified over his involvement in a criminal case.