'Indian companies sanctioned by US not violating law,' says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India said that the companies sanctioned by the United States have not violated any national laws. The US had sanctioned 19 Indian companies and two individuals, alleging that they supplied materials and technology to Russia. The US State Department announced the sanctions as part of a wider effort to hold accountable those contributing to what it calls Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine.
MEA defends Indian companies amid US sanctions
Defending the sanctioned companies, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws." He emphasized India's strong legal framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. The sanctions have hit companies like Ascend Aviation India Private Limited, Mask Trans, TSMD Global Private Limited, and Futrevo for reportedly supplying dual-use goods to Russian entities.
Sanctioned Indian companies express confusion and concern
Representatives of the sanctioned companies, including Shreegee Impex Private Limited and TSMD Global Private Limited, have been left confused over the US sanctions. Shreegee Impex's Praveen Tyagi said, "I don't know why these measures have been imposed on us." TSMD Global's Rahul Kumar Singh said, "I can't understand why USA has put the company under sanction." Nevertheless, many firms expect little impact as they primarily deal with Russian markets.
Previous instances of US sanctions on Indian companies
The MEA said it is now in touch with US authorities for clarification on the sanctions. It is also reaching out to Indian companies to make them aware of export control provisions. Notably, this isn't the first instance of US sanctions impacting Indian companies. In November 2023, Si2 Microsystems was similarly targeted for allegedly supplying restricted items to Russia without a license.