BJP's Vinod Tawde has dismissed allegations of cash distribution, stating his visit to a hotel was to guide party workers on election procedures.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have demanded an investigation into the alleged ₹5 crore involved.

In response to these allegations, police have registered two FIRs against Tawde and others for potential election code violations.

Election officials confirmed the recovery of ₹9.93 lakh cash from hotel rooms

'I'm not stupid...': BJP's Vinod Tawde on cash distribution allegations

By Chanshimla Varah 03:26 pm Nov 20, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde has denied charges of distributing money to influence voters before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The dismissal came after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur alleged that Tawde distributed ₹5 crore at a Virar hotel owned by the Thakur family. Later, election officials confirmed the recovery of ₹9.93 lakh cash from hotel rooms.

Denial

Tawde dismisses allegations, highlights political experience

Tawde has now rubbished the allegations, saying he visited the hotel to guide party workers on election procedures. He emphasized his knowledge of election rules and regulations, referring to his 40-year political career. "I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there," Tawde told reporters. He also clarified no money was found on him in this incident.

Political fallout

Opposition reacts to allegations, demands investigation

The controversy has drawn reactions from opposition leaders, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who asked the source of the alleged ₹5 crore on social media. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also criticized what he described as leniency toward BJP members compared to scrutiny faced by opposition parties. Thakur, however, said he got wind of the alleged money distribution from within BJP ranks.

Legal proceedings

FIRs registered against Tawde and others

"The ₹5 crore that Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule saw, please send it to me. They can deposit it into my bank account," Tawde said. In the wake of these allegations, police have registered two FIRs against Tawde, BJP candidate Rajan Naik, and others for allegedly violating the election code of conduct. A separate FIR was filed against BJP and BVA functionaries for attempting to hold a press conference illegally.