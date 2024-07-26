Breaking opposition rank, Mamata to attend NITI Aayog meeting
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that she will attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday. "I will protest against the political discrimination being done with Bengal in the Niti Aayoga meeting. The attitude of their ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders is such that they want to divide Bengal," she said. The Trinamool Congress chairperson also expressed concerns about alleged bias in the recent budget, claiming it unfairly targets Bengal and other opposition-ruled states.
We condemn alleged bias between states: Banerjee
"Along with the economic blockage, they also want to impose a geographical blockade. Different leaders are given different statements to divide Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. We condemn this," Banerjee said. "I will try to record my voice if they let me or else I will protest and come out," she added. "I was asked to send my written speech seven days ahead of the meeting, which I have done," the CM said.
Watch: Banerjee's statement here
Congress's Surjewala defends Banerjee's decision
Banerjee's choice to attend and protest at the NITI Aayog meeting surprises opposition leaders, especially as many chief ministers from opposition-led states had opted to boycott it. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to discuss critical issues affecting states nationwide. However, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala supported her decision, saying, "If someone wants to participate in this meeting, they are free to do it."
Which CMs will be boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting
The boycott was initially announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. Following his lead, the Congress party confirmed that its chief ministers Sukhwinder Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), would also skip the meeting. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, with CM Bhagwant Mann, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also decided to miss the meeting. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan—who earlier delegated Finance Minister KB Balagopal to attend—hasn't yet confirmed attendance following the budget announcement.
Tharoor explains INDIA bloc's decision
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had explained the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's stance by criticizing the Union Budget. He alleged that the Centre favored Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to appease coalition partners. Tharoor highlighted disparities in the allocations, noting that while Bihar received significant funds for infrastructure projects, Karnataka's requests for similar funding were overlooked.
What did FM Sitharaman say about Bihar, Andhra
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced substantial infrastructure investments for Bihar, including ₹26,000 crore for highways and ₹21,400 crore for a new power plant in Bhagalpur. Andhra Pradesh also received notable financial support, with ₹15,000 crore allocated for capital needs this fiscal year. In her budget speech, Sitharaman detailed several major projects for Bihar, such as an industrial node at Gaya and multiple expressways, while underscoring the Centre's commitment to Andhra Pradesh under the Reorganisation Act.