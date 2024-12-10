Mumbai accident: What BEST bus driver told police about crash
A fatal accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday evening has left seven dead and 42 injured. The accident took place around 9:30pm on SG Barve Marg when the electric AC bus lost control over a 100-meter stretch. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Sanjay More, has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Driver's discomfort with automatic transmission
More revealed to the police his discomfort with the automatic transmission of the electric bus assigned to him on December 1. Having previously driven manual transmission buses, More confessed to being confused due to the lack of a clutch in the automatic vehicle. Eyewitnesses alleged that More was inebriated during the incident, which he denies.
Accident aftermath and ongoing investigation
The crash involved several vehicles and pedestrians, with the bus finally halting at Dr Ambedkar Nagar housing complex. Among the injured were four police personnel who were on duty at the time. The injured are being treated at Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital, and Seven Hills Hospital. An investigation is underway to ascertain if mechanical failure or driver error led to the accident.
Conflicting reports on brake failure
Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande alleged that More panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake after allegedly facing brake failure. However, Inspector Bharat Jadhav from the state transport department said initial checks showed no issues with the brakes. The police have registered a case against More under sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Eyewitness accounts and bus details
Eyewitness Zeeshan Ansari said he saw "a bus being driven rashly" before it rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians. Another witness, Zaid Ahmed, recalled rescuing passengers of an autorickshaw that was hit by the bus. The deceased were identified as Afreen Shah (19), Anam Shaikh (20), Kanish Kadri (55), and Shivam Kashyap (18). The bus was a 12-meter-long EV manufactured by Olectra Greentech and operated by BEST on a wet lease.