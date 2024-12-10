Summarize Simplifying... In short A Mumbai bus accident, involving an electric bus and several vehicles and pedestrians, is under investigation.

The driver, accustomed to manual transmission, expressed confusion with the automatic vehicle, while denying allegations of being inebriated.

Amidst conflicting reports about brake failure, the police are probing whether mechanical failure or driver error caused the accident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accident left seven people dead

Mumbai accident: What BEST bus driver told police about crash

By Snehil Singh 05:51 pm Dec 10, 202405:51 pm

What's the story A fatal accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday evening has left seven dead and 42 injured. The accident took place around 9:30pm on SG Barve Marg when the electric AC bus lost control over a 100-meter stretch. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Sanjay More, has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Driver's statement

Driver's discomfort with automatic transmission

More revealed to the police his discomfort with the automatic transmission of the electric bus assigned to him on December 1. Having previously driven manual transmission buses, More confessed to being confused due to the lack of a clutch in the automatic vehicle. Eyewitnesses alleged that More was inebriated during the incident, which he denies.

Investigation progress

Accident aftermath and ongoing investigation

The crash involved several vehicles and pedestrians, with the bus finally halting at Dr Ambedkar Nagar housing complex. Among the injured were four police personnel who were on duty at the time. The injured are being treated at Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital, and Seven Hills Hospital. An investigation is underway to ascertain if mechanical failure or driver error led to the accident.

Brake controversy

Conflicting reports on brake failure

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande alleged that More panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake after allegedly facing brake failure. However, Inspector Bharat Jadhav from the state transport department said initial checks showed no issues with the brakes. The police have registered a case against More under sections 105 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Crash details

Eyewitness accounts and bus details

Eyewitness Zeeshan Ansari said he saw "a bus being driven rashly" before it rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians. Another witness, Zaid Ahmed, recalled rescuing passengers of an autorickshaw that was hit by the bus. The deceased were identified as Afreen Shah (19), Anam Shaikh (20), Kanish Kadri (55), and Shivam Kashyap (18). The bus was a 12-meter-long EV manufactured by Olectra Greentech and operated by BEST on a wet lease.