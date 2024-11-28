The caller has been identified as a woman

Mumbai police receive threat call to assassinate Modi; woman arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Nov 28, 202412:25 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Police's traffic control room received a threatening phone call on Thursday, in which the caller claimed to have a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caller has been identified as a 34-year-old woman, and a case has been registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. Initial reports suggested that the woman may be mentally disturbed.

Past incidents

Previous threats and ongoing investigations

Notably, this is not the first time a threat against PM Modi has been reported. In July last year, an unidentified person threatened PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a call to the Mumbai Police control room. The caller had also warned of a potential "26/11-like attack" in India. This month too, the traffic control room received a message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign, he would be killed like Baba Siddique.