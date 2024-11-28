Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Fengal, moving north-northwest, is set to intensify, bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, India.

The Indian Navy has activated disaster response measures, including emergency supplies and standby teams.

The storm has already caused crop damage and school closures in the region, with further heavy rainfall and potential flooding expected.

Cyclone Fengal is currently a deep depression

Cyclone Fengal to intensify; heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu

By Chanshimla Varah 12:03 pm Nov 28, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Cyclone Fengal is expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts by November 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Currently a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, it is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm. On Thursday morning, it was situated about 110km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 480km south-southeast of Chennai.

Storm details

Cyclone Fengal's projected path and intensity

The cyclone is moving north-northwest at a slow pace and is expected to skirt the Sri Lankan coast over the next 12 hours, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said. It is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30 morning with wind speeds of 50-60km/h, gusting up to 70km/h. It could briefly intensify with winds reaching 65-75km/h and gusts up to 85km/h by Friday.

Preparedness

Indian Navy activates disaster response measures

Ahead of the cyclone's impact, the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command has put disaster response measures in place. These include stocking emergency supplies like food, water, and medical supplies. Naval teams, including diving units and helicopters, are on standby to be deployed quickly in affected areas. The name 'Fengal' was contributed by Saudi Arabia under naming conventions set by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (ESCAP).

Impact

Heavy rains damage crops, prompt school closures in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains have already lashed Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region, damaging crops and prompting school closures. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in areas like Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. Farmers say crops over at least 2,000 acres have been impacted by the ongoing downpour. Authorities have declared Friday as a holiday for schools and colleges in affected districts like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai due to heavy rainfall and flooding.