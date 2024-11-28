Cyclone Fengal to intensify; heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal is expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts by November 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Currently a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, it is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm. On Thursday morning, it was situated about 110km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 480km south-southeast of Chennai.
Cyclone Fengal's projected path and intensity
The cyclone is moving north-northwest at a slow pace and is expected to skirt the Sri Lankan coast over the next 12 hours, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said. It is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30 morning with wind speeds of 50-60km/h, gusting up to 70km/h. It could briefly intensify with winds reaching 65-75km/h and gusts up to 85km/h by Friday.
IMD's update on cyclone
Indian Navy activates disaster response measures
Ahead of the cyclone's impact, the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command has put disaster response measures in place. These include stocking emergency supplies like food, water, and medical supplies. Naval teams, including diving units and helicopters, are on standby to be deployed quickly in affected areas. The name 'Fengal' was contributed by Saudi Arabia under naming conventions set by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (ESCAP).
Heavy rains damage crops, prompt school closures in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rains have already lashed Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region, damaging crops and prompting school closures. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in areas like Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. Farmers say crops over at least 2,000 acres have been impacted by the ongoing downpour. Authorities have declared Friday as a holiday for schools and colleges in affected districts like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai due to heavy rainfall and flooding.