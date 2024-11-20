Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi is set to make a historic visit to Guyana and Barbados, where he will receive top national awards.

During his visit, he will address Guyana's parliament, attend the India-CARICOM Summit, and engage in strategic talks with Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali.

Modi also plans to honor the Indian diaspora in Guyana, highlighting the shared heritage, culture, and values between the two nations.

PM Modi will receive two honorary awards

PM Modi to receive top national awards from Guyana, Barbados

What's the story Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with top national awards of Guyana and Barbados. Guyana will confer the "Order of Excellence," its highest national award, while Barbados will confer the "Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados." With this, PM Modi's international awards tally will rise to 19. Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Guyana in over half a century.

Diplomatic visit

PM Modi's historic visit to Guyana

During his historic visit, PM Modi will address a special session of Guyana's parliament and attend the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit with Caribbean leaders. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that this visit comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali. "Recently, there has been an uptick in high-level contacts between India and Guyana," said Jaideep Mazumdar, MEA Secretary (East).

Strategic talks

PM Modi to engage in talks with Guyanese President

Further, Mazumdar revealed that PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Ali during his visit. He noted Guyana's position as the fastest-growing economy in the world and hinted at possible future partnership opportunities for India in several fields. "It is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and we will have opportunities for partnering with them in diverse fields," Mazumdar said.

Cultural exchange

PM Modi's anticipates strategic discussions and cultural exchange

Expressing his anticipation for the visit, PM Modi said, "My visit to Guyana...will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years." "We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values," he added. He also plans to honor the Indian diaspora in Guyana, who migrated over 185 years ago, during his visit.