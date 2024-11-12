Summarize Simplifying... In short A Brampton temple in Canada cancelled an event due to threats from Khalistani separatists, causing concern among the local Hindu community.

This follows a recent violent disruption at the Hindu Sabha Temple by pro-Khalistani supporters.

The event was meant for Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs

Canada: Brampton temple cancels event amid threats from Khalistani separatists

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Nov 12, 202409:30 am

What's the story The Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada has canceled a life certificate event planned for November 17 amid fears of violent protests. The decision came after Peel Regional Police warned of an "Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests." The event was meant to assist Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs in renewing their essential life certificates.

Apology issued

Community center expresses regret over event cancelation

The community center has expressed regret over the event's cancelation, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to community members. "We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada," the temple administration said. The center also urged Peel Police to address circulating threats against Brampton Triveni Mandir and ensure security for both the Canadian Hindu community and general public.

Past disruption

Recent incident of violence at Hindu Sabha Temple

This decision comes after a recent incident on November 3, where a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton was disrupted by pro-Khalistani supporters. The disruption turned violent with physical altercations, with videos showing people using poles as weapons. Peel Regional Police intervened in this incident which turned violent.

Leaders' response

PM Modi and Trudeau condemn violence at Hindu temple

Reacting to these incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the Hindu temple and criticized attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats. "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats," he said. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, stressing that all Canadians have a right to practice their faith safely.

Legal action

Arrest and charges following temple violence

After investigations into the Hindu Sabha Temple incident, Peel Police arrested Inderjeet Gosal, a 35-year-old Brampton resident and Sikhs for Justice coordinator for Canada. Gosal was charged with assault with a weapon during the protest. The US-based Sikhs for Justice group is banned in India. The Ministry of External Affairs in India has expressed concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and urged prosecution for those involved in violence.