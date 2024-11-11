Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan has issued over 3,000 visas to Indian pilgrims for Guru Nanak Jayanti, allowing them to visit significant Sikh sites.

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee claims that many applicants were denied visas, and some pilgrims face financial difficulties due to Pakistan's foreign exchange shortage.

Additionally, calls have been made to re-establish transport services between India and Pakistan to facilitate religious tourism.

Pakistan issues 3,000+ visas to Indians for Guru Nanak Jayanti

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:04 pm Nov 11, 202403:04 pm

What's the story The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has granted more than 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India. The visas will enable the pilgrims to participate in the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan from November 14-23, 2024. The festival, Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru and founder of Sikhism.

Pilgrimage itinerary

Pilgrims to visit significant Sikh sites in Pakistan

The Indian pilgrims will visit various important Sikh sites in Pakistan, such as Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib. Nankana Sahib is particularly significant as it is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. Saad Ahmad Warraich, the Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan, offered his "heartfelt felicitations" to the pilgrims and hoped they have a "fulfilling yatra."

Visa issues

Visa denials and financial challenges faced by pilgrims

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) claimed that 1,481 of the 2,244 applicants were denied visas. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami raised concern over the issue and requested both governments to look into it. Meanwhile, some Indian pilgrims are also struggling financially as Pakistan is facing a foreign exchange shortage and they have been advised to carry US dollars for their trip.

Transport concerns

Call for reconnection of transport services between India, Pakistan

Notably, Harbhajan Singh, a prominent face of the Sikh community, emphasized on the logistical problems which are hindering travel between India and Pakistan. He said busses and trains such as the Delhi-Lahore bus and Samjota Express have been stopped. Singh proposed that re-establishing these services could strengthen ties through religious tourism. The Sikh jatha will leave for Pakistan on November 14 via Attari-Wagah border.