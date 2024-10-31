Summarize Simplifying... In short On Diwali, Indian and Chinese troops shared sweets at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking a thaw in tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The disengagement process, initiated on October 2, is nearly complete, according to India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh.

This process, endorsed by both nations' leaders, involves withdrawing troops and structures from disputed areas, returning to pre-April 2020 positions, and maintaining surveillance in key regions.

The sweet exchange took place at five BPM points

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at LAC on Diwali

By Chanshimla Varah 01:08 pm Oct 31, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Indian and Chinese soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) celebrated Diwali by exchanging sweets at multiple border points on Thursday. The customary gesture came after the completion of a disengagement process between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok regions. The sweet exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, army sources told PTI.

Deescalation progress

Disengagement process marks significant step toward peace

The disengagement process, which started on October 2, was the outcome of protracted negotiations and is considered a critical step toward defusing tensions that flared up in 2020 following a brutal clash in Galwan Valley. On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces near the LAC is almost complete. However, he stressed that further progress would take more time.

Diplomatic backing

Agreement endorsed by PM Modi and President Jinping

India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC on October 21. The disengagement process included the withdrawal of troops, tents, and temporary structures from contested areas. The consensus between India and China also includes rights for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. As part of this phased process, both sides have reportedly agreed to fall back to their pre-April 2020 positions while keeping surveillance options in Depsang and Demchok.