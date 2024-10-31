Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at LAC on Diwali
Indian and Chinese soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) celebrated Diwali by exchanging sweets at multiple border points on Thursday. The customary gesture came after the completion of a disengagement process between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok regions. The sweet exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, army sources told PTI.
Disengagement process marks significant step toward peace
The disengagement process, which started on October 2, was the outcome of protracted negotiations and is considered a critical step toward defusing tensions that flared up in 2020 following a brutal clash in Galwan Valley. On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces near the LAC is almost complete. However, he stressed that further progress would take more time.
Agreement endorsed by PM Modi and President Jinping
India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC on October 21. The disengagement process included the withdrawal of troops, tents, and temporary structures from contested areas. The consensus between India and China also includes rights for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. As part of this phased process, both sides have reportedly agreed to fall back to their pre-April 2020 positions while keeping surveillance options in Depsang and Demchok.