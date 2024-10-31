Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have reached a consensus on patrolling rights, marking a significant step towards ending their military standoff that began in 2020.

The agreement includes the withdrawal of troops and structures from contested areas, and a return to pre-April 2020 positions.

The agreement includes the withdrawal of troops and structures from contested areas, and a return to pre-April 2020 positions.

Meanwhile, India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, highlighted infrastructure projects in the Northeast and urged soldiers to remain vigilant amid changing global security scenarios.

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Oct 31, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is almost complete. However, he stressed that further progress would take more time. "Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer," he said during an address from Tezpur on Thursday.

Disengagement paves way for routine patrolling

The defense minister's statement comes after Army sources confirmed that disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok plains has been completed. This development paves the way for a return to routine patrolling. The disengagement process included the withdrawal of troops, tents, and temporary structures from contested areas. Singh credited this progress to ongoing diplomatic and military talks between India and China, resulting in a broad consensus based on "equal and mutual security."

India, China reach consensus on patrolling rights

The consensus between India and China also includes rights for patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. On October 21, India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC, taking a major step toward ending the military standoff that began after clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020. As part of this phased process, both sides have agreed to fall back to their pre-April 2020 positions while keeping surveillance options in Depsang and Demchok.

Singh pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

During his address from Tezpur, Singh also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary by dedicating a statue at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. He lauded Patel's contribution in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence and stressed on unity as strength to build a diverse nation. "This statue 'Desh Ka Vallabh' will inspire people reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours," he said.

Singh highlights infrastructure projects, urges vigilance

The defense minister emphasized on infrastructure development in the Northeast, citing projects such as the Sela Tunnel connecting Assam and Tawang. He said the Arunachal Frontier Highway project would be vital for connecting border areas, strengthening strategic and economic assets. Ending his address, Singh asked soldiers to stay vigilant amid changing global security scenarios.