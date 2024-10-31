Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman from Rajasthan, last seen leaving her shop for a family friend's house, was found dismembered at the friend's residence.

The friend, Ghulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, is now the prime suspect and is currently on the run, with police conducting raids to locate him.

The victim's remains have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

The beautician had gone missing on October 27

Missing Rajasthan woman found at family friend's house, in pieces

By Chanshimla Varah 12:17 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old beautician was found brutally murdered in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The dismembered body of the beautician, identified as Anita Chaudhary, was found buried behind a family friend's house. Chaudhary had gone missing and her husband Manmohan Chaudhary had filed a missing complaint on October 28 after she didn't return home from her beauty parlor the day before.

Suspect identified

Investigation leads to family friend's residence

The police investigation led them to Ghulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, a shop owner in the same building as Chaudhary's beauty parlor. Call records and mobile location data pointed toward Mohammad's involvement in the crime. Chaudhary was last seen leaving her shop in an auto-rickshaw, which was confirmed to have taken her to Gangana, where Mohammad resides.

Gruesome discovery

Dismembered body found at suspect's residence

On reaching Mohammad's house, police found his wife who was away at her sister's for the last three days. She alleged that on her return, Mohammad told her about Chaudhary's murder and burying the body behind their house. "Police got a bulldozer and dug up a 12-foot pit during which the torso, hands and legs of the woman's body were found wrapped separately in two plastic bags," said Sardarpura police station officer Dilip Singh Rathore.

Investigation continues

Manhunt underway for suspect, victim's body sent for post-mortem

Chaudhary's son alleged Mohammad deceived and killed his mother. The dismembered body parts have been sent to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Mohammad is still missing and police are raiding various parts of Jodhpur to trace him. His wife has been taken into custody for further questioning in connection with the murder.