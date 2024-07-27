In short Simplifying... In short Police in Bengaluru seized 90 cartons of meat, amid fears it may be dog meat mixed with stale meat, allegedly supplied to local hotels.

A local trader had previously raised concerns about stale meat being sold, but no action was taken.

Another trader, who sources his meat from Rajasthan, defended his practices, insisting his meat is legal and quality-tested.

Police seize suspected stale dog meat

Dog meat served in Bengaluru hotels? Police seize 90 cartons

By Chanshimla Varah 03:02 pm Jul 27, 202403:02 pm

What's the story The West division police in Bengaluru have reportedly confiscated 90 cartons of suspected stale dog meat at the Okalipuram entrance of KSR Railway Station. The meat, transported by train from Rajasthan, was initially thought to be either sheep or goat meat. Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates, however, expressed doubts about the nature of the meat. The concerned authorities have taken samples of the meat and stated that the report will take 14 days.

Meat mixing

Allegations of dog meat mixed with regular meat supply

Kerehalli informed the media that approximately six tonnes of meat are transported daily from Rajasthan. He alleged that this meat is mixed with dog meat and sold in Russell Market and mutton shops. "The stale meat, which is 75 to 80 hours old, is cleaned in vinegar to make it look fresh," Kerehalli added. The Cottonpet police took Kerehalli and his associates into custody at 9:30pm on Friday after the incident spiraled out of control.

Trader's alert

Local meat trader raises concerns over stale meat

With the seizure, there are growing fears that the meat may have been allegedly distributed to several hotels in Bengaluru. Rizwan Khureshi, a local meat trader, said he had previously alerted authorities about the issue of stale meat being sold, but no action was taken. He also stated that he could not confirm if the seized meat was dog meat and emphasized that only a lab test could certify its origin.

Trader's defense

Meat trader defends business practices amid allegations

Abdul Razaak, another meat trader who sources his product from Rajasthan, defended his business practices amidst the allegations. Having been in the business for 12 years, Razaak insisted that everything is legal. "The meat is kept in an ice box. We have FSSAI licence, trade licence and BBMP licence," Razaak stated. He further added that he gets his meat from Jaipur and it is tested for quality, dismissing the allegations as fabrications.