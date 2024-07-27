In short Simplifying... In short Monsoon rains in Gujarat have claimed 65 lives, including three women from the same family who died in a building collapse.

Monsoon rains in Gujarat claim 65 lives, thousands stranded

By Chanshimla Varah 01:57 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Heavy monsoon rains have claimed 65 lives and left thousands stranded across various parts of Gujarat since June 15. An official from the state emergency operation center (SEOC) confirmed the death toll, stating, "The rain-related death toll so far has reached 65." Between July 24-25 alone, 12 fatalities were reported due to rain-related incidents. The causes of these deaths included lightning strikes, drowning and house collapses.

Rising toll

Fatalities continue to rise amid severe weather conditions

On a single day last week, three individuals lost their lives due to the severe weather conditions. In the same week, nine fatalities were reported across various districts, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Kutch, Rajkot, and Surat. Among these were three women from the same family who tragically lost their lives when a three-story building collapsed in Devbhumi Dwarka.

Rehabilitation efforts

Over 14,000 people rehabilitated amid ongoing crisis

As of Friday evening, a total of 14,552 people had been rehabilitated due to the ongoing crisis, a government official who wished to remain anonymous reported. The meteorological department has predicted further heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Panchmahal, Dohad, Vadodara, Chotta Udepur, Narmada, Baruch, Dang, and Tapi on Saturday.