Man scolded by delivery agent for ordering biryani before Diwali
A Delhi resident has expressed his shock at the response of a delivery agent, who criticized him for ordering chicken biryani ahead of Diwali. The incident was posted on Reddit by the customer, who narrated the shocking experience. The man said that after verifying the delivery with a one-time password, the delivery agent started lecturing him on his food choice.
Delivery agent's unsolicited advice sparks online debate
According to the man's post, the delivery agent told him, "Ye bahot galat kar rahe ho aap, theek nahi hai yeh," implying that eating chicken or mutton before Diwali was wrong. The customer then asked what was wrong with his order, to which the agent advised him to consume something "clean" during the festival season instead.
Reddit user expresses discomfort, fears food tampering
The Reddit user detailed his discomfort and fear after the incident. He was worried that his food could be tampered with and thought of reporting the agent but feared repercussions. "I froze up with a guilty smile man, kya hi bolta mai unko? Why does he care anyway?" he wrote. "What should I do? I have his number and name, he knows my home, if I report him he might make a scene," he concluded.
Netizens react to delivery agent's moral policing
Many commenters were shocked by the delivery agent's unsolicited advice. One user suggested reporting the incident to prevent future deliveries by the same person. Another questioned why the agent imposed his beliefs on others, suggesting he should refuse to deliver non-vegetarian food if he disapproved.