Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Filipino halo-halo dessert by layering shaved ice, coconut milk, sweetened red and white beans, banana slices, jackfruit, and agar jelly cubes in a glass.

Top it off with a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of toasted rice flakes for added crunch.

Enjoy this sweet, creamy, and texturally diverse treat immediately before it melts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Filipino halo-halo dessert guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:27 pm Oct 22, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Halo-halo, the beloved Filipino dessert with its vibrant medley of flavors and frosty delight, has been a Philippines' classic for generations. Crafted traditionally with a mix of fruits, beans, and dairy-based toppings, we're going to show you how to make a vegan version that doesn't compromise on taste. Ideal for those scorching summer days or whenever you need a sweet, icy treat. Let's get mixing!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Here's what you need for your vegan halo-halo - one cup shaved ice, 1/2 cup coconut milk, two tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste), 1/4 cup each of sweetened red and white beans, one-half sliced banana, 1/4 cup thinly sliced jackfruit, two tablespoons agar jelly cubes For topping, add a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of toasted rice flakes or pinipig (optional).

Step 1

Prepare the sweetened beans

Start by making the sweetened beans if you didn't purchase them pre-sweetened. Soak both red and white beans overnight to soften them. The next day, boil each kind separately in water until soft. Drain them and return to their respective pots. Add sugar to taste and simmer over low heat until the sugar fully dissolves and nicely coats the beans. Let them cool.

Step 2

Assemble your halo-halo

In a large glass or bowl, begin layering your halo-halo with the shaved ice at the bottom. Pour the coconut milk over the ice, ensuring it's evenly distributed so the ice can start soaking up all that creamy deliciousness. Next, add layers of your prepared sweetened red and white beans.

Step 3

Add fruits and jelly

After the bean layers, add banana slices and jackfruit for a touch of natural sweetness. Then, sprinkle agar jelly cubes for a fun and contrasting texture. These components add a fruity sweetness and unique texture to the halo-halo. This medley guarantees each spoonful is a flavorful and exciting experience, harmonizing the dessert's sweet and creamy elements with its distinctive textural diversity.

Step 4

Top it off

Lastly, if you're using them, top it all off with a generous scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream for extra creaminess, and sprinkle some toasted rice flakes or pinipig for added crunch. There you have it—your vegan Filipino halo-halo is ready to be devoured! Make sure to enjoy this heavenly dessert right away before it melts.