Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing vegan Bulgarian tarator by blending plant-based yogurt with lemon juice and olive oil, then adding diced cucumbers, minced garlic, crushed walnuts, and fresh dill.

Season to taste, chill for an hour or add ice cubes for immediate serving.

Vegan Bulgarian tarator: A coolness guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:19 pm Oct 14, 202404:19 pm

What's the story The vegan Bulgarian tarator is a refreshing, cold soup perfect for hot summer days. Originating from Bulgaria, this traditional dish features yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, dill, and walnuts. Our vegan adaptation uses plant-based yogurt to welcome all dietary preferences. It offers a simple yet delightful taste of Bulgarian culinary tradition. Let's get cooking and bring this tradition to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan delight, you'll need two cups of unsweetened plant-based yogurt (coconut or almond), two large cucumbers (peeled, finely diced), three cloves of garlic (minced), half a cup of walnuts (crushed), two tablespoons of fresh dill (chopped), one tablespoon of olive oil, and the juice of one lemon. Season with salt and black pepper. Optionally, add ice cubes for coolness.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by placing the unsweetened plant-based yogurt into a large mixing bowl. Add the lemon juice and olive oil to it. Whisk these ingredients together thoroughly until they blend into a smooth and creamy consistency. This mixture will serve as the rich and tangy base of your tarator, combining the sharpness of lemon with the smoothness of olive oil.

Step 2

Add solids

Into your creamy base, incorporate the finely diced cucumbers, minced garlic, crushed walnuts, and freshly chopped dill. Stir everything thoroughly to ensure that all the ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the soup. The cucumbers provide a refreshing crunch that beautifully contrasts with the creamy yogurt base. At the same time, garlic and dill contribute aromatic flavors, significantly enriching the dish's overall taste profile.

Step 3

Seasoning and chilling

Season your tarator with salt and black pepper according to your taste preferences. If you're serving immediately on particularly hot days, consider adding ice cubes to bring down its temperature quickly for that extra refreshing experience. Otherwise, cover it and let it chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving; this allows flavors to meld beautifully.

Step 4

Serve chilled

Once chilled or with ice cubes for immediate serving, ladle the vegan Bulgarian tarator into bowls. Garnish with extra dill or walnut pieces if you like. Enjoy this cold dish as an appetizer or light meal during warm months. This guide helps you enjoy a traditional Bulgarian vegan delicacy, ideal for cooling down on hot days.