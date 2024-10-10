Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delicious Italian vegan carbonara using zoodles at home.

Start by spiralizing zucchinis into noodles, then create a creamy sauce from soaked cashews, nutritional yeast, turmeric, and seasonings.

Sauté garlic in olive oil, mix in the sauce, and toss with the zoodles.

Recipe: Make Italian vegan carbonara with zoodles at home

09:45 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Italian vegan carbonara with zoodles is a contemporary twist on the classic Roman dish, traditionally made with eggs, cheese, and pancetta. This version uses zucchini noodles and plant-based ingredients for a creamy sauce. It shows vegan cooking's ability to adapt classic recipes, offering a lighter, healthier carbonara without losing flavor. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful yet light dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You'll need four large zucchinis, spiralized into noodles, and one cup of raw cashews soaked overnight. Include half a cup of water, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Add two cloves of minced garlic and half a teaspoon of turmeric for color. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

Step 1

Prepare the zoodles

Begin by making your zucchini noodles. If a spiralizer isn't available, a vegetable peeler will suffice to create thin strips of zucchini. Once spiralized, pat the zoodles dry with paper towels. This step is crucial for removing excess moisture, ensuring that the final dish does not become too watery. Properly dried zoodles help maintain the desired texture in your vegan carbonara.

Step 2

Create the vegan carbonara sauce

In a blender or food processor, combine the soaked and drained cashews with half a cup of water. Add two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, half a teaspoon of turmeric for color, and season with salt and black pepper. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. This sauce achieves its creaminess from the cashews, while the nutritional yeast contributes a cheesy flavor.

Step 3

Cook garlic and combine with sauce

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Then, add minced garlic and saute until it becomes fragrant, but ensure it does not brown - about one minute is sufficient. Next, carefully pour the blended sauce mixture into the pan with the garlic. Warm it gently over low heat to avoid boiling, which may cause the sauce to separate.

Step 4

Toss zoodles in sauce

Add your prepared zoodles into the pan with the warm sauce. Toss everything together gently until well combined and heated through - this should take about two minutes as you want to maintain some crunch in your zoodles for texture contrast against the creamy sauce. Serve immediately, garnished with fresh parsley for an added pop of color and freshness that complements this dish beautifully.