Sauté garlic and vegan bacon bits, then mix everything together for a warm, creamy, and cruelty-free delight.

Italian vegan carbonara tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 05:16 pm Oct 09, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Italian vegan carbonara offers a compassionate twist on the classic Roman dish. Traditionally made with eggs, cheese, and pancetta, this version is entirely plant-based. It keeps the creamy texture and savory flavor, ideal for vegans and those reducing meat intake. With simple substitutions, it brings the essence of Italy to your table in a kind way. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Gather 400 grams of spaghetti, 200 grams of silken tofu, one-fourth cup of nutritional yeast, and two tablespoons of olive oil. Include four cloves of minced garlic, one teaspoon of turmeric for color, black salt (kala namak) to taste for an eggy flavor, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Also, prepare 100 grams of smoked tempeh or vegan bacon bits for added texture.

Step 1

Prepare your ingredients

Begin by boiling water in a large pot, adding a pinch of salt. Once it boils, add the spaghetti and cook it as the package directs until it's al dente. Meanwhile, crumble your smoked tempeh or vegan bacon into small bits and set them aside. These bits will later add a smoky crunch that mimics the traditional pancetta, enhancing the dish's flavor and texture.

Step 2

Create the 'egg' sauce

In a blender, add silken tofu, nutritional yeast, olive oil, turmeric, black salt (kala namak), and a dash of black pepper. Blend these ingredients until the mixture becomes smooth. This blend will serve as the creamy base for your carbonara sauce. Unlike traditional recipes that use eggs and cheese, our version is completely plant-based. It maintains the dish's creamy texture without animal products.

Step 3

Cook tempeh and garlic

In a pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Next, add four cloves of minced garlic and cook until they emit a fragrant aroma but remain un-browned, which should take about one minute. Following this, introduce 100 grams of crumbled tempeh or vegan bacon bits into the pan. Saute these bits until they turn golden brown and achieve a crispy texture.

Step 4

Combine pasta with sauce

After cooking and draining the pasta, return it to the pot on low heat. Pour in the egg sauce and add the crispy tempeh or vegan bacon bits from step three. Toss everything together quickly on low heat. If necessary, incorporate some reserved pasta water to achieve the desired creaminess. This ensures everything is well combined. Enjoy this compassionate Italian classic warm, right away.