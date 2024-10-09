Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious Thai green curry veggie pot in four easy steps.

Thai green curry veggie pot: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 05:13 pm Oct 09, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Thai green curry, celebrated for its aromatic herbs and spices, is a global favorite. This vegetarian and eggless version combines green curry paste with coconut milk and a variety of vegetables, offering a spicy yet creamy delight. Originating from Thai cuisine, it caters to those seeking meat-free options. Let's get cooking with this richly flavored dish.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this Thai green curry veggie pot, gather two tablespoons vegetable oil, two tablespoons vegetarian green curry paste, 400ml coconut milk, one cup vegetable stock, one tablespoon soy sauce or tamari, one teaspoon sugar, optional kaffir lime leaves, one cup broccoli florets, half a cup each of sliced carrots and bell peppers, one cup snow peas or green beans, and salt.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all your vegetables under clean running water. Next, chop the broccoli into small, bite-sized florets and slice the carrots and bell peppers into slender strips. If using green beans instead of snow peas, trim their ends and cut them in half. This preparation ensures that every vegetable cooks evenly once added to the curry.

Step 2

Cooking the curry paste

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the green curry paste. Stir-fry for one to two minutes until its aroma is released. Be cautious not to burn it; you may need to lower the heat. This step is vital for unlocking the flavors of the herbs and spices in the paste.

Step 3

Adding liquids & vegetables

Pour in the coconut milk slowly into the pan while stirring continuously to mix well with the fried curry paste. Add vegetable stock followed by soy sauce (or tamari) and sugar. If using kaffir lime leaves, add them now for an extra zesty flavor. Bring this mixture to a gentle simmer before adding all your prepared vegetables into the pot.

Step 4

Simmering the curry

Add all vegetables to the pot with the liquid mixture. Simmer on low heat until tender yet crisp, about 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt as needed. Remove kaffir lime leaves before serving. Enjoy hot with steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal. This recipe is both easy and nutritious, perfect for adding more plant-based dishes to your diet.