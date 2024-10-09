Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of vegan tacos al pastor with this simple recipe.

Start by rehydrating textured vegetable protein (TVP), marinate it in a mix of adobo sauce, pineapple juice, garlic, cumin, and smoked paprika, then cook it with chopped pineapple.

Serve the filling on warm corn tortillas, topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime for a delicious, diet-friendly Mexican feast.

Try this Mexican vegan tacos al pastor recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 05:22 pm Oct 09, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Tacos al pastor is a dish deeply rooted in Mexican cuisine, traditionally known for its marinated pork. However, this tutorial will guide you through creating a vegan version that maintains the essence of the original dish without using any animal products. This adaptation not only caters to vegetarians and vegans but also introduces a healthier alternative that doesn't compromise on flavor. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For these vegan tacos al pastor, gather one cup of textured vegetable protein (TVP), two tablespoons of adobo sauce, one tablespoon of pineapple juice, one teaspoon of minced garlic, half a teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, four tablespoons of chopped pineapple, eight small corn tortillas, and toppings like diced onions, fresh cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.

Step 1

Prepare the TVP

Start by rehydrating the textured vegetable protein (TVP). In a medium bowl, pour hot water over one cup of TVP until fully submerged. Let it sit for about 10 minutes or until it becomes soft. Once rehydrated, drain any excess water from the TVP using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture for your tacos.

Step 2

Marinate the TVP

In another bowl, combine two tablespoons of adobo sauce with one tablespoon of pineapple juice to create your marinade. Add in minced garlic along with ground cumin and smoked paprika for extra flavoring. Mix in the rehydrated TVP until it's evenly coated with the marinade. Let it sit for at least one hour in the refrigerator to absorb all those wonderful flavors.

Step 3

Cook your filling

Heat up a skillet over medium heat and add one tablespoon of vegetable oil once hot. Transfer your marinated TVP into the skillet and cook for about five to seven minutes, or until it starts to brown slightly. Halfway through cooking, add four tablespoons of chopped pineapple to your skillet; this adds sweetness and authenticity to your vegan tacos al pastor.

Step 4

Assemble your tacos

Warm your corn tortillas on a skillet or over an open flame until pliable. Spoon the cooked TVP mixture onto each tortilla. Add diced onions and fresh cilantro leaves as toppings. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing over the tacos. Enjoy these Mexican vegan tacos al pastor with friends and family, catering to all dietary preferences.