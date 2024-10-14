Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Slovak haluski with simple ingredients: flour, salt, cabbage, onions, olive oil, and black pepper.

Start by creating a soft, pliable dough, then shape and boil into noodles.

Sauté onions and cabbage until caramelized, mix with the cooked noodles, season, and serve warm.

This hearty, meatless dish is perfect for cozy nights in.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm Oct 14, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Vegan Slovak haluski cabbage noodles, a dish from Slovakia, is made vegan without losing its traditional charm. It combines potatoes, flour, and cabbage for a hearty meal. Enjoyed for generations in Eastern Europe, especially during the cold months, it is simple to prepare. This dish is ideal for those exploring international vegan cuisine. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan version of Slovak haluski, gather two cups of all-purpose flour, half a teaspoon of salt, and water as needed to form the dough. You'll also need one large head of cabbage, two large onions, four tablespoons of olive oil, and black pepper to taste. This recipe is designed to serve four people.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin the process by making the haluski dough. In a large mixing bowl, combine two cups of all-purpose flour with half a teaspoon of salt. Gradually add water and stir until you achieve a soft dough. The dough should feel pliable but not sticky to the touch. You may need to adjust the mixture with additional water or flour to get the right consistency.

Step 2

Cook the noodles

Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling. On a floured surface, roll the dough until it's about one-quarter inch thick. Cut into small dumplings or grate to make noodle shapes, and drop into the boiling water. Cook them in batches for three to five minutes, or until they float. Then, remove them with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Step 3

Saute vegetables

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat four tablespoons of olive oil. Then, add the finely chopped onions. Cook these until they start to become translucent, which takes about five minutes. Next, incorporate the shredded cabbage into the skillet. Continue to cook for another 10 minutes. Do this until both the onions and cabbage are nicely caramelized and tender.

Step 4

Combine and serve

Finally, mix the cooked noodles with the sauteed cabbage and onions in the skillet. Stir on low heat to let flavors blend, about two minutes. Season with black pepper to taste before serving warm. This vegan Slovak haluski cabbage noodles dish is simple yet incredibly satisfying, perfect for chilly evenings or when craving something hearty and meatless.