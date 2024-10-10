Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of eggless Brazilian coxinhas with this simple recipe.

Start by making a dough from flour, baking powder, olive oil, and vegetable broth, then let it rest.

Meanwhile, sauté shredded carrots and peas in olive oil for the filling.

Shape the dough into small teardrops, stuff with the filling, roll in breadcrumbs, and fry until golden.

What's the story Coxinha, a popular Brazilian snack, traditionally consists of shredded chicken wrapped in dough and deep-fried. Our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it suitable for more individuals. Originating from Brazil, coxinhas are staples at parties and gatherings, representing comfort food that unites. This guide will teach you to craft these treats without cheese or eggs. Let's begin the cooking process.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these vegetarian coxinhas, you will need two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder (to substitute for eggs), one tablespoon of olive oil, salt to taste, two cups of vegetable broth (for the dough), one large potato (boiled and mashed), one cup of shredded carrot and peas (as filling), half a cup of breadcrumbs for coating, and oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by combining the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Slowly mix in the vegetable broth and olive oil, stirring until a soft dough forms. Add a bit more flour if it's sticky, to achieve a manageable yet pliable consistency. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Create the filling

While the dough rests, heat a pan over medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil, then include the shredded carrot and peas. Saute these ingredients until they are soft but not mushy, which should take about five minutes. After sauteing, season with salt to taste. Then, remove from heat and set aside to cool before using as filling.

Step 3

Shape your coxinhas

Once the dough has rested and the filling cooled, start shaping your coxinhas. Take small dough portions, about the size of a golf ball. Flatten them into oval shapes in your palm, then add some filling to each center. Gently pinch the edges around the filling to form teardrop shapes or ones resembling traditional chicken drumsticks.

Step 4

Fry to perfection

Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot over medium-high heat. Ensure it's enough to fully submerge coxinhas. Roll each coxinha in breadcrumbs, then fry until golden brown, about three minutes per side. Drain on paper towels and serve warm. This version remains true to its Brazilian roots, offering a delicious option for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs.