Next Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor demands NIA probe into Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:58 pm May 06, 202406:58 pm

What's the story Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly accepting political funding from banned pro-Khalistan terror outfit, "Sikhs for Justice." According to reports, L-G Saxena acted upon a complaint alleging that Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had received $16 million from a pro-Khalistan group to secure the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and promote pro-Khalistani sentiments.

Complaint against AAP

Complaint made by World Hindu Federation office bearer

According to the L-G's order, the complaint was made by World Hindu Federation National General Secretary Ashoo Mongia. The principal secretary to LG Saxena wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs that the complainant has referred to a video, "purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun [Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice], wherein he has alleged that...AAP has received... $16 million in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022."

PS's letter

'Clandestine meeting between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistan Sikhs'

The officer's letter also mentions a "clandestine meeting" between Kejriwal and "pro-Khalistan Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York," in 2014. AAP worker Munish Kumar Raizada has shared a picture of Kejriwal at the meeting, the letter said. It accused Kejriwal of purportedly promising to facilitate release of Pal Bhullar, in lieu of funding from Khalistani outfits to the AAP. To recall, Bhullar is a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case.

AAP's response

Conspiracy by BJP: AAP minister

Reacting to the report, AAP said that Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Kejriwal is another conspiracy against the Delhi CM at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls," AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, according to a PTI report.