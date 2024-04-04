Next Article

His release followed the Supreme Court's decision on April 2 to grant him bail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's fiery speech after getting bail

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was released from Tihar jail after serving a six-month term in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam. His release followed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to grant him bail. Upon his release, he delivered a fiery speech, lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over "widespread tyranny in the country."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4, 2023. The ED claims Singh was a "key conspirator" in the alleged scam, in which the wholesale liquor industry in Delhi was given to private businesses in exchange for bribes. It said that the policy, which came into force in November 2021 but was scrapped in July 2022, was "formulated with deliberate loopholes" that "promoted cartel formations through the back door" to benefit AAP leaders.

Speech

Singh delivers powerful speech post-release

Dressed in traditional attire, Singh climbed onto his vehicle to address the crowd of supporters. In his speech, he expressed unwavering support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has also been arrested by the ED in the same case. He assured that Kejriwal would not step down from his position and would continue serving the people of Delhi.

Accusations

Singh accuses BJP of widespread tyranny

"The BJP is asking him (Arvind Kejriwal) to resign. They are not asking for Kejriwal's resignation, they are saying why does he not stop free electricity, water, free bus rides for women and Mohalla Clinics," Singh said. "Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am confident that 'ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chhutenge' (the locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out)," he added.

Elections

Time to stand up against the BJP: Singh

He also stated that it was time to stand up against the BJP, emphasizing that AAP leaders would not be intimidated by threats or arrests. Singh urged party members to focus on the upcoming general elections and work toward defeating what he referred to as a dictatorial government. In an emotional moment, he mentioned seeing Kejriwal's wife in tears for the first time, stating that the people of Delhi would respond to the BJP for causing such distress.