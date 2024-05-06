Next Article

Family's peaceful drive disrupted by BMW

Greater Noida family's car chased, blocked in road rage incident

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:18 pm May 06, 202406:18 pm

What's the story A family's peaceful drive near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida was disrupted by a group of men in a BMW on May 2, reports said on Monday. The incident, captured on the family's dashcam, began when the BMW attempted to overtake their vehicle from the opposite direction. Despite grazing their car with its high beams glaring, the family decided to continue driving to avoid further confrontation. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Chase details

BMW pursues family's car, escalates road rage incident

The BMW made a U-turn after the initial encounter and began following the family's car. After a chase of approximately 2km, it managed to overtake them. Three men then emerged from the BMW and threw bottles at the family's vehicle. The driver of the family car quickly reversed and fled from the scene to avoid further confrontation. This incident occurred around 1:00am on the Greater Noida Expressway while the family was reportedly en route to a hospital.

Investigation update

Noida police investigate road rage incident

Noida Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. "The victim's car and the accused's car came into slight contact with each other and there was an altercation between the two parties," said a statement from Noida Police. "A bottle was thrown at the victim's car by the accused." Despite this, the victim has refused to take any legal action, leading to action being taken under the Goonda Act.