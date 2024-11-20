Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to severe pollution levels, Delhi government offices have shifted to a work-from-home model for half of their employees.

To further combat emissions, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been enforced, restricting certain vehicles and preparing hospitals for potential respiratory cases.

Despite these efforts, weather forecasts predict little improvement in air quality, prompting calls for an emergency meeting to discuss potential solutions like cloud seeding.

Delhi's AQI reached a hazardous 526 on Wednesday

Delhi government offices switch to WFH for 50% employees

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:49 am Nov 20, 202410:49 am

What's the story Amid the worsening air pollution crisis in the city, the Delhi government has announced a work-from-home (WFH) policy for 50% of its employees. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached a hazardous 526 on Wednesday. "To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. 50% employees will work from home," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on X (formerly Twitter).

Pollution measures

Staggered office hours and alarming AQI readings

Before the WFH announcement, the Delhi government had also introduced staggered office hours for its employees and those of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). MCD offices now function from 8:30am to 5:00pm while Delhi government offices function from 10:00am to 6:30pm. The severity of the pollution crisis is evident across parts of the city with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 591, Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4 touching 634, and GTB Nagar 617.

Emission curbs

GRAP Stage IV enforced, hospitals prepare for respiratory cases

In a bid to curb emissions, Delhi Police have enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under this stage, BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from operating unless they are involved in essential services. Meanwhile, Delhi's health department has directed hospitals to form specialist teams for respiratory ailments amid the hazardous air quality and monitor any unusual increase in respiratory cases daily.

Weather forecast

Little improvement expected in Delhi's air quality

Despite these measures, weather forecasts indicate little respite in the next three days due to stagnant surface-level winds. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also invoked stricter pollution control measures under GRAP Stage IV, including a ban on construction activities and possible school closures. The Centre's Decision Support System stated that vehicular emissions contributed around 16% to Delhi's pollution on Tuesday.

Pollution solutions

Emergency meeting proposed to discuss cloud seeding

In view of the current crisis, Minister Rai has called on Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to hold an emergency meeting with concerned stakeholders. The proposed meeting would discuss cloud seeding as a possible emergency measure against the extreme air pollution. The suggestion highlights the dire need for effective management strategies to tackle Delhi's perennial air quality woes.