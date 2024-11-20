Summarize Simplifying... In short Air India's Paris flight, AI-2022, was diverted to Jaipur due to poor air quality in Delhi, leaving passengers stranded as pilots had reached their duty limit.

The airline opted to bus passengers to Delhi, causing frustration among them over the handling of the situation.

The flight was diverted due to low visibility

Air India Paris flight diverted, passengers bused to Delhi

By Snehil Singh 10:16 am Nov 20, 202410:16 am

What's the story An Air India flight, AI-2022, headed to New Delhi from Paris, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday due to thick smog and low visibility in the national capital. The flight took off from Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport at 10:00pm on Sunday and was due to arrive in Delhi at 10:35am the following day. However, dense fog exacerbated by high pollution in Delhi forced the diversion.

Flight delay

Pilots refuse to continue, passengers stranded

Upon landing in Jaipur, the pilots of flight AI-2022 refused to fly further as they had completed their duty hours in accordance with Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules. These rules require pilots to get adequate rest to avoid fatigue-related safety concerns. This decision left passengers stranded at the Jaipur International Airport for several hours without any immediate alternative transportation arranged by Air India.

Passenger complaints

Passengers express dissatisfaction with Air India's management

The passengers of the diverted flight were eventually sent to Delhi by road. This decision was reportedly taken as arranging an alternative flight would have taken longer than ferrying passengers by bus. The situation left passengers miffed, who slammed the airline's management for their handling of the situation. One passenger took to social media to express his frustration, calling the management "shameful and pathetic."

Weather advisory

Delhi's air quality triggers flight operation alerts

The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert as foggy conditions disrupted flight operations in Northern India. Delhi's air quality had also worsened considerably, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 491 recorded on Monday afternoon. This incident highlights the difficulties airlines encounter while operating in areas impacted by extreme weather and pollution conditions.