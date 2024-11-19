Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indigo flight from Goa to Lucknow was forced to make an emergency landing due to a rat scare.

Rat scare forces Indigo's Goa-Lucknow flight to make emergency landing

By Mudit Dube 08:34 pm Nov 19, 202408:34 pm

What's the story Indigo flight 6E 6811 from Goa to Lucknow was forced to make an emergency landing after a rat was spotted inside the aircraft cabin. The flight, carrying a number of passengers, had already taken off from Dabolim International Airport when the rodent was sighted. Upon realizing the presence of the uninvited guest, the pilot made the decision to return to Goa and land immediately.

Passengers asked to deboard, no updates on next flight

Following the landing, passengers were asked to deboard the aircraft. However, the airline staff did not provide adequate information or assistance to the stranded passengers, leaving them in a state of confusion and frustration. Videos shared with NewsBytes by one of the passengers show stranded people urging immediate action from the Indigo staff.

Incident has raised serious questions about the airline's safety protocol

A rat on an aircraft can pose a significant safety risk. Rodents are known to chew through cables and wires, potentially damaging critical aircraft systems. This could lead to various issues, from minor malfunctions to catastrophic failures. In August this year, an Indigo aircraft from Nagpur to Indore was canceled after a rat was found inside the cabin.