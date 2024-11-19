Rat scare forces Indigo's Goa-Lucknow flight to make emergency landing
Indigo flight 6E 6811 from Goa to Lucknow was forced to make an emergency landing after a rat was spotted inside the aircraft cabin. The flight, carrying a number of passengers, had already taken off from Dabolim International Airport when the rodent was sighted. Upon realizing the presence of the uninvited guest, the pilot made the decision to return to Goa and land immediately.
Passengers asked to deboard, no updates on next flight
Following the landing, passengers were asked to deboard the aircraft. However, the airline staff did not provide adequate information or assistance to the stranded passengers, leaving them in a state of confusion and frustration. Videos shared with NewsBytes by one of the passengers show stranded people urging immediate action from the Indigo staff.
Take a look at the videos
Incident has raised serious questions about the airline's safety protocol
A rat on an aircraft can pose a significant safety risk. Rodents are known to chew through cables and wires, potentially damaging critical aircraft systems. This could lead to various issues, from minor malfunctions to catastrophic failures. In August this year, an Indigo aircraft from Nagpur to Indore was canceled after a rat was found inside the cabin.