In response to severe air pollution, Delhi is considering the reimplementation of the Odd-Even rule, a scheme that restricts vehicle use based on registration numbers.

The rule, first introduced in 2016, allows even-numbered vehicles on even dates and odd-numbered ones on odd dates, with exceptions for electric and CNG-powered vehicles.

This move comes as the city's air quality hits its second-worst level in six years, prompting the government to take action.

Delhi's AQI has remained in the "severe plus" category

Delhi mulls odd-even rule amid severe air pollution

By Snehil Singh 07:20 pm Nov 19, 202407:20 pm

What's the story The national capital, Delhi, is currently reeling under severe levels of air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the "severe plus" category since Sunday, with readings exceeding 450. As the environmental crisis worsens, the Delhi government's Environment Minister Gopal Rai is considering reintroducing the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme to curb vehicular emissions.

Legal directive

Supreme Court mandates GRAP-4 measures amid pollution crisis

The Supreme Court has ordered all National Capital Region (NCR) governments to implement Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 measures until the AQI reaches 300. Anti-pollution teams have been formed to ensure compliance with these measures. Currently, most commercial vehicles and private vehicles with Bharat Stage (BS)-III petrol and BS-IV diesel certifications are banned under GRAP Stage 4.

Pollution control

Is odd-even rule a solution

The Odd-Even rule, first introduced in 2016, could be a possible solution to Delhi's pollution crisis. The scheme limits vehicle movement according to registration numbers, permitting even-numbered vehicles on even dates and odd-numbered ones on odd dates. It runs from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and exempts electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

Official statement

Delhi government's stance on implementing odd-even rule

Rai has assured that the government is taking necessary steps and closely monitoring the situation. He said, "We are making decisions daily. We will consult experts and take all required measures." If reintroduced, this would be the fourth time Delhi has implemented this scheme to combat pollution. The city's air quality reached its second-worst level in six years on Monday, with some monitoring stations recording AQI 500.