Manipur MLA labels 10 killed in Jiribam encounter as 'martyrs'
A major controversy has erupted in Manipur after Churachandpur MLA Lallian Mang Khaute took to social media to post about the 10 killed in a November 11 encounter. In his posts, Khaute called the 10 killed "martyrs." Reportedly, the 10 were killed after they allegedly attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jiribam's Borobekra.
Details of the Jiribam encounter
The Manipur Police said the attackers were armed with assault rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. A CRPF soldier was injured during the incident. On the same day, six members of the Meitei community, including children, were taken hostage and later killed by another group of militants. The Manipur government has labeled these perpetrators as "Kuki militants."
MLA's social media posts spark criticism
Khaute, a retired IPS officer, shared videos on Facebook and X, paying respects to the deceased. He called them "brave martyrs" and offered condolences to their families. His actions have drawn flak from all quarters, including Maheshwar Thounaojam of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who filed a zero FIR against him in Delhi.
Protests and violence escalate in Jiribam district
The situation has further escalated with protests in Jiribam district, where a youth named K Athouba was shot dead during clashes between security forces and a mob. The protesters alleged that the police fired on them, while police officials alleged that the mob had vandalized properties. In light of these events, Kuki organizations have planned a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur to honor the 10 killed in the encounter.
Manipur's political dynamics shift amid crisis
Political dynamics in Manipur are changing in the wake of the recent developments. The Naga Peoples's Front was confident that the state government would handle the crisis. However, the National People's Party withdrew support from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government over dissatisfaction with crisis management efforts. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 220 lives since May last year.