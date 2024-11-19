Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions are escalating in Manipur, India, following a violent encounter in Jiribam district that left 10 people dead, who were controversially labeled as 'martyrs' by a local MLA.

The incident, involving armed attackers and resulting in a hostage situation, has sparked widespread criticism and protests, leading to further violence and political instability.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Nov 19, 202405:27 pm

What's the story A major controversy has erupted in Manipur after Churachandpur MLA Lallian Mang Khaute took to social media to post about the 10 killed in a November 11 encounter. In his posts, Khaute called the 10 killed "martyrs." Reportedly, the 10 were killed after they allegedly attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jiribam's Borobekra.

Encounter details

Details of the Jiribam encounter

The Manipur Police said the attackers were armed with assault rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. A CRPF soldier was injured during the incident. On the same day, six members of the Meitei community, including children, were taken hostage and later killed by another group of militants. The Manipur government has labeled these perpetrators as "Kuki militants."

Backlash ensues

MLA's social media posts spark criticism

Khaute, a retired IPS officer, shared videos on Facebook and X, paying respects to the deceased. He called them "brave martyrs" and offered condolences to their families. His actions have drawn flak from all quarters, including Maheshwar Thounaojam of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who filed a zero FIR against him in Delhi.

Rising tensions

Protests and violence escalate in Jiribam district

The situation has further escalated with protests in Jiribam district, where a youth named K Athouba was shot dead during clashes between security forces and a mob. The protesters alleged that the police fired on them, while police officials alleged that the mob had vandalized properties. In light of these events, Kuki organizations have planned a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur to honor the 10 killed in the encounter.

Political changes

Manipur's political dynamics shift amid crisis

Political dynamics in Manipur are changing in the wake of the recent developments. The Naga Peoples's Front was confident that the state government would handle the crisis. However, the National People's Party withdrew support from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government over dissatisfaction with crisis management efforts. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 220 lives since May last year.