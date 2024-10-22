Summarize Simplifying... In short X's Radar, formerly known as Insights, is a rebranded tool designed to help marketers track trends and plan strategic posts on X's platform.

Previously priced at $1,000/month, Radar is now more affordable at $16/month as part of X's Premium+ subscription, making it accessible to a wider user base.

Despite its praised search capabilities, users have noted limitations and suggested improvements such as additional filters and integration with X Pro.

Radar is currently available for Premium+ subscribers

What is X's Radar tool and how to use it

By Mudit Dube 06:25 pm Oct 22, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has introduced a new feature called "Radar" aimed at enhancing the user experience for premium subscribers. This feature focuses on real-time search capabilities, providing subscribers with immediate access to trending topics, breaking news, live event updates, as well as trends and discussions on the platform. The launch of Radar comes as X is increasingly facing competition from new entrants in the market like Bluesky and Threads.

Evolution

Radar: A rebranded version of Insights?

Radar isn't a completely new feature but a rebranded version of the previously named "Insights." Initially, the tool was available only to Verified Organizations (businesses) on X's platform. It allowed marketers to track topics and trends, perform keyword analytics, visualize trend activity, and filter conversations in real-time. The main aim of Radar is to help marketers understand trends on X better and plan their posts strategically for maximum reach.

Access

Radar's pricing and availability

Previously, Insights cost $1,000/month or $833.33/month if billed annually. This pricing made it out of reach for smaller businesses. However, with its rebranding as Radar, the tool is now part of X's Premium+ subscription which costs $16/month or $168/year when subscribed via the web. This change makes the powerful trend analysis tool more affordable and accessible to a wider range of users on X's platform.

Reception

Radar's rollout and user feedback

X has started rolling out Radar to its Premium+ subscribers. However, only a select group of these subscribers will initially have access to this tool. Early adopters have praised Radar as a powerful search tool with an improved algorithm, but some users have highlighted limitations such as the inability to search beyond three days. Suggestions for further enhancements include additional filtering options and integration with X Pro, X's desktop app formerly known as Tweetdeck.