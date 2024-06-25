Bajaj prepares to launch Bruzer CNG bike in 2 variants
Bajaj Auto, a prominent motorcycle manufacturer, is gearing up to unveil its much-awaited compressed natural gas (CNG) model, within the next 10 days. The new bike speculated to be named the Bruzer, is tipped to be launched in two distinct variants. It will take on Hero MotoCorp's Splendor range. Details about the new product remain undisclosed by the Pune-based firm.
Speculations surrounding upcoming motorcycle
Recent sightings of prototypes being tested around Pune, have sparked speculation about the styles of the upcoming CNG bike. Initial spy shots showed prototypes resembling regular commuter motorcycles. However, later sightings revealed models equipped with hand guards, sump guards, and a long single seat, suggesting two distinct versions of the CNG bike are in the pipeline.
Bajaj's strategic move
Bajaj's decision to offer two variants of the CNG bike could be a strategic move to target different price brackets. This approach may potentially boost sales volume and revenue for the company. However, pricing information for the new bike remains undisclosed, but it is expected to be around ₹80,000 (ex-showroom).