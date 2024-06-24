In brief Simplifying... In brief The BSA Gold Star, a retro-styled motorcycle with modern features, is set to launch on August 15.

It boasts a 652cc engine, ABS brakes, Brembo calipers, and a USB port.

Priced between £6,500 - £7000 in the UK, it's a direct competitor to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, but in India, it's expected to cost around ₹3.5 lakh, slightly more than the Royal Enfield.

The bike is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

BSA Gold Star to be launched on August 15

By Akash Pandey 06:54 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story British motorbike firm, BSA Motorcycles, is set to enter the Indian market with the launch of its BSA Gold Star on August 15, 2024. The motorcycle has been available in global markets for a while and is now ready for its Indian debut. The launch is being managed by Classic Legends, a Mahindra Group subsidiary that revived the brand in 2021.

A blend of classic and modern design

The BSA Gold Star takes significant visual cues from its predecessor, featuring a fuel tank design that echoes the original model, curved fenders, side panels, and ample chrome detailing. It also incorporates modern elements like a tubular steel dual cradle frame, 41mm telescopic front forks, and twin rear shocks offering 5-step preload adjustability. Despite its retro look, the engine is designed to resemble an air-cooled unit.

Engine and safety features

The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 45hp at 6,500rpm and 55Nm at 4,000rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels, with braking managed by single disc at both ends, equipped with ABS as standard. Additional features include Brembo calipers, an engine immobilizer, and a handlebar-mounted USB port.

Pricing and market positioning

The BSA Gold Star is positioned as a direct competitor to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. In the UK, it retails between £6,500 - £7000, while the Royal Enfield Interceptor is priced at £6400 - £6900. However, being locally manufactured in India, it's expected to be priced around ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom), around ₹20,000 more than the top variant of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.