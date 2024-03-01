Next Article

Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

How Bajaj Pulsar NS160 fares against TVS Apache RTR 160

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto has updated its popular offering, the Pulsar NS160 with MY-2024 upgrades. The motorcycle now features an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh, the sporty streetfighter competes with the reigning champion, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Between these two homegrown contenders, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since the inception of the Pulsar range in 2001, Bajaj Auto has been touted as a forerunner in the sub-200cc performance motorcycle segment in India. However, its supremacy was disrupted by TVS Motor Company and its Apache range, which has managed to claim the top spot in recent years. Now, to take back the champion's crown, the former has introduced the 2024 Pulsar NS160.

Design

Between these two, the Pulsar NS160 looks more appealing

The Pulsar NS160 gets a perimeter frame and features a muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V sits on a double-cradle frame and has a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, and a slim LED taillight.

Safety

Both bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, both the Pulsar NS160 and Apache RTR 160 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former gets inverted front forks, while the latter has telescopic forks on the front side. Both bikes feature a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Apache RTR 160 4V packs a more powerful engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is backed by a 160cc, oil-cooled, four-valve, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 16.9hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is fueled by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder motor that produces 17.4hp of maximum power and 14.73Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed gearbox on both motorcycles.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.46 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V﻿ ranges between Rs. 1.24 lakh and Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS160 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and new-age smartphone connectivity features.