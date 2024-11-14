Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has hit a seasonal high, with 32 of 39 monitoring stations recording levels above 400.

Despite this, the city's government is not implementing Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) yet, hoping for an improvement in pollution levels from Friday.

Meanwhile, efforts to combat pollution, such as deploying anti-smog guns and promoting electric vehicles, continue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's air quality has dropped to "severe"

Why GRAP 3 anti-pollution measures won't be implemented in Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:02 pm Nov 14, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality has dropped to "severe" for the second consecutive day with an AQI of 428 at 9:00am on Thursday. Despite the alarming levels, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) will not be implemented immediately. He blamed the sudden spike in AQI on recent snowfall in mountainous regions, drop in temperature, and dry conditions across North India.

Pollution severity

Delhi's air quality worst in India

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 32 out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400. Areas including Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, Mandir Marg, and Patparganj were among the worst affected. Delhi's AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 418—making it the season's worst air quality reading and the worst in India.

Anticipated changes

Potential improvement in pollution levels expected

Rai said there is a possibility of improvement in pollution levels from Friday. Hence, GRAP 3 measures are not being imposed yet. He stressed adherence to GRAP 2 rules to prevent further escalation. If pollution levels continue to remain severe, the Delhi government will take necessary actions, reports said. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also ruled out enforcing Stage 3 of GRAP, citing forecasts of stronger winds to bring down pollutant concentration.

Weather impact

Delhi experiences 1st dense fog of the season

Delhi witnessed its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday, further trapping pollutants and lowering visibility. Separately, the minimum temperature plummeted to a seasonal low of 16.1 degrees Celsius. A few flight operations at Delhi Airport were also affected due to low visibility. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track a hearing on November 18 on measures to tackle Delhi's hazardous pollution levels.

Pollution mitigation

Ongoing efforts to address pollution hotspots in Delhi

Additionally, efforts like deploying anti-smog guns and trialing drone-based mist spraying are underway to tackle pollution hotspots. Delhi's battle with severe pollution has been worsened by stubble burning in neighboring states. The city government had recently launched an "EV as a Service" program promoting electric vehicles as eco-friendly alternatives. Notably, if the AQI stays 'severe,' the authorities will have to impose restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP which include shutting down of schools, ban on construction among others.