These days are typically tied to significant religious, cultural, or national events, such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as election days to avoid alcohol-related disruptions.

The exact dates vary by state, leading to regional differences in observance.

Delhi: Liquor sale banned on these days in November

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:41 pm Nov 01, 202403:41 pm

What's the story The Delhi excise department has declared two dry days in November 2024, when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. The dates are November 15 and 24, which fall on the religious observances of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas respectively. The prohibition is in accordance with the observance of these important religious festivals.

Shop closure

Hotels exempted, retail liquor shops to close

During these dry days, hotels having L-15 and L-15F licenses can serve alcohol to their resident guests. However, all retail liquor shops are required to remain shut. The excise department has made it clear that no compensation will be given for the suspension of sales and warned of penalties and fines for violating the order.

Dry days

Dry days in India

In India, dry days are usually observed on religious, cultural, or national occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. The days also apply to elections to prevent alcohol-fueled disturbances. The specific dry days are decided by each state government, resulting in differences in their observance across regions.