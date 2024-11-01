Summarize Simplifying... In short An Odisha man, aided by his two girlfriends, murdered his wife after she discovered his affairs.

The husband, Das, lured his wife to one of his girlfriend's homes where they forcefully administered a lethal dose of anesthesia.

The crime was revealed when a post-mortem examination found bruises and confirmed death by anesthesia overdose, leading to Das's confession.

The victim died on October 28

Odisha man, his girlfriends kill wife after she discovers affair

By Chanshimla Varah 03:17 pm Nov 01, 202403:17 pm

What's the story A man in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with the help of two girlfriends. The accused, identified as Pradyumna Kumar Das, was arrested along with the two women. The matter came to light on October 28 when the accused brought the victim, Subhashree Das, to a hospital, saying she had attempted suicide. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Investigation unfolds

Post-mortem report reveals murder, husband confesses

Das also reported the alleged suicide attempt to the police on the same day. The police registered a case of unnatural death and sent Subhashree's body for a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report revealed bruises on Subhashree's hands and neck and confirmed her death was due to an overdose of anesthesia. Following these findings, police questioned Das, who confessed to the crime.

Confession details

Husband admits to extramarital affairs and murder plot

He confessed to having affairs with the two women and planning to kill his wife with their help. Investigations found that Subhashree had been staying at her parents' house for eight months as they often fought over Das's affairs. On October 28, Das persuaded Subhashree to meet him at one of his girlfriend's houses. He got an anesthesia injection from his partners, who worked at a pharmacy. At the house, they forcibly administered two anesthesia injections to Subhashree, killing her.