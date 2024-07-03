In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent political shift, the BJD, once an ally of the BJP, has joined the opposition's walkout in the Rajya Sabha, following PM Modi's criticism of the opposition.

This comes after the BJP's significant victory in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, where the BJD suffered a major defeat.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has now instructed his party to become a "vibrant and strong" opposition, ending their support to the BJP and vowing to protect the interests of Odisha.

BJD joins opposition walkout in Rajya Sabha

BJP's former ally, BJD, joins opposition's walkout in Rajya Sabha

By Chanshimla Varah 05:20 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the opposition's walkout on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. The walkout was triggered by a remark from PM Modi aimed at former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. This walkout comes as a surprise, as the BJD had previously supported the BJP on contentious bills and even considered forming an alliance with the party before the Lok Sabha election.

What did PM Modi say that led to walkout

"These people are used to running the government on auto pilot and remote pilot. They don't believe in working, they just know how to wait," PM Modi declared, prompting loud protests from the opposition. Opposition MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, sought permission from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to interfere, but the Chair deemed their conduct "inappropriate." As the opposition stormed out, nine BJD MPs joined them.

PM Modi responds to opposition's walkout

PM Modi, on the other hand, continued his barrage, accusing them of not having the courage to face or hear the truth. "Those who do not have courage to face truth... do not have courage to listen to answers to questions... They are insulting the glorious tradition of the Upper House," PM Modi stated. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Dhankhar criticized the walkout as setting a "dangerous precedent." He accused them of disrespecting and challenging the Constitution and insulting their oath.

BJP secured majority in Odisha Assembly

The BJP emerged victorious in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state recently. In the assembly election, it won 78 out of the 147 seats, allowing it to form its first government in Odisha. In contrast, BJD managed to win only 51 seats. The result was similarly remarkable in the Lok Sabha election, with the party winning 20 out of 21 seats. The BJD failed to secure even a single seat.

BJD's new stance: No more support to BJP

Following the significant defeat, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik instructed his party's nine Rajya Sabha MPs to emerge as a "vibrant and strong" opposition. Sasmit Patra, BJD's leader in the Upper House, said Patnaik had given "clear instructions to fight for the rights of the state's people in Parliament." "No more support to BJP, only opposition. We may go to any extent to protect the interests of Odisha," he said after meeting Patnaik in June last week.