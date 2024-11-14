Summarize Simplifying... In short Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's leader, is currently residing in a secure bungalow in Delhi, India, accompanied by her daughter, Saima Wazed Putul.

Amidst allegations of her involvement in violent suppression of protests in Bangladesh, leading to significant casualties, an arrest warrant has been issued against her.

Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5

Sheikh Hasina's 100th day in India: Where is she staying

By Chanshimla Varah 03:57 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now spent 100 days in India. She fled Dhaka on August 5 amid increasing political unrest and is currently believed to be staying at a high-security safehouse in Delhi's Lutyens's Bungalow Zone. This is her second secret stay in Delhi, after the first one following her father, President Mujibur Rahman's assassination in 1975, when she lived under an assumed identity with her family for six years.

Arrival

Hasina's escape and initial stay in India

After landing in India, she was first hosted at the Hindon Air Force base near Delhi, where she was accorded protocols befitting a head of state. National Security Guard commandos were deployed for her security at Hindon. However, as long-term facilities there were lacking, she was later shifted to a secure bungalow in Delhi.

Current location

Hasina's current whereabouts and companions in Delhi

Hasina's presence in Delhi was confirmed by mid-September. Hasina was even spotted at Lodhi Garden, one of Delhi's upscale parks, The Financial Times reported. She is accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, a World Health Organization official based in Delhi. In October, an arrest warrant was issued against Hasina by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for her alleged involvement in "crimes against humanity" during the violence against protesters.

Political developments

Interim government's plans and pro-Hasina protests in Dhaka

The interim government under Muhammad Yunus said it plans to approach Interpol for her repatriation. Hasina and prominent members of her political party, the Awami League, have been accused of adopting violent means to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement. According to the interim administration, the repression measures caused tremendous bloodshed. "At least 753 people were killed and thousands injured during the protests," Yunus stated, calling the events as both crimes against humanity and genocide.